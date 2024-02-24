AirAsia opens extra one million promo seats due to high demands

KUCHING (Feb 24): AirAsia has added one million promo seats, in view of the increasing demand from travellers all over the region as it enters the final stretch of its ‘Free Seats’ campaign.

Launched earlier this week, the campaign has captivated wanderlust enthusiasts to embark on their journeys starting from just RM28 all-in one-way to domestic hotspots within Malaysia such as Penang, Johor Bahru, Miri or expand their horizons to exotic Asean locales like Krabi, Bali, Medan from RM83 all-in one-way.

Moreover, AirAsia is offering starting fares as low as RM299 all-in one-way to a diverse range of destinations across Asia and beyond such as Almaty, Hangzhou, Delhi, Sydney and more.

AirAsia Aviation Group chief executive officer Bo Lingam said: “Since the commencement of our first ‘Free Seats’ campaign this year, we have witnessed an extraordinary response in the first 72 hours of the sale with the top destinations including Penang, Krabi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang and more.”

“This is a testament to the strong demand for tourism across Asean, and AirAsia is thrilled to be flying its guests to their dream destinations at a fraction of the cost.

“With an additional one million promo seats up for grabs, starting today, including for medium-haul flights to Melbourne, Taipei, Tokyo and more, we look forward to flying millions of guests in the coming months.”

Travellers are encouraged to act fast and secure their seats for travelling between Sept 1 this year and June 18 next year.

Bookings can be made via AirAsia Superapp, or airasia.com.

In addition, AirAsia is extending its promotional offerings to ancillary services, including a 20 per cent discount on the Fast Pass and Xtra Carry-on baggage.

Furthermore, BigPay cardholders in Malaysia can enjoy an extra RM10 off all AirAsia flights.