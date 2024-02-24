Chap Goh Mei 2024 concert rocks MBKS’ Floating Stage

KUCHING (Feb 24): Kuching South City Council (MBKS) staged its Chap Goh Mei (CGM) Concert 2024 at the MBKS Lake Park Theatre (Floating Stage) here tonight, marking the end of Chinese New Year festivities.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian officiated at the opening ceremony, where he was accompanied by Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

The spectators were delighted by an energetic curtain-raiser consisting of lion and dragon dances by performers from the Lien Heng Wushu Association and Sarawak Tian Eng Troupe.

A musical performance by TVS Star followed suit.

Themed ‘A Celebration of Tradition and Unity’, the concert featured captivating showcases by BabyDream Machine Kids Band, Anna Voon, the duo of Steven and Stephanie, Miya Dance, Winson Voon, and Christina – all contributing to the cultural richness of the event.

A collaborative masterpiece unfolded as BabyDream Machine, DREAM MACHINE, and Bung Rentak joined forces in staging a mesmerising performance, underlining the synergy of their talents.

Tonight’s musical extravaganza also exhibited a brilliantly-named quartet, ‘The Fashion Show’, comprising Oliver Wong, Riona Chung, Emily Tan and Chris Kho.

Further heating up the medley of excitement were performances by Abin Fang, Huang Qi Ming and Yi Jet Qi.

MBKS’ CGM Concert 2024 was sponsored by 38 Yayasan Pencinta Amal, Kuching Love Book Association, Imperial Hotel Kuching, Tay Motors and Skyram Enterprise.