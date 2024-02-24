Cops arrest two men in connection with Sibu Jaya stabbing case

SIBU (Feb 24): The police here have arrested two men in connection with the stabbing case in Sibu Jaya resulting in the death of a 24-year-old woman.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the suspects, aged 27 and 28, were arrested at two different locations.

“Both suspects will be remanded to help in the police investigation,” he told a press conference today.

He said police yesterday had received information from the public that there was a woman lying in front of a shophouse in Sibu Jaya in a pool of blood.

The woman was then sent to the Sibu Hospital before succumbing to her injuries at 11.34pm.

He advised the public not to make any speculations and spread false news about the incident, adding that those with any information on the case can contact any nearby police station or the case Investigating Officer ASP Mingat Baxil via telephone at 019-8867978.

A CCTV footage also went viral showing a suspect entering the woman’s office in Sibu Jaya and stabbing her several times before fleeing the scene.

The woman also attempted to chase after the man before collapsing in front of the shophouses.