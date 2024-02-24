Deputy Premier: S’wak govt allocates RM110 mln to Unifor this year

SERIAN (Feb 24): The Sarawak government has allocated RM110 million to the Unit for Other Religion (Unifor) this year, says Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said this allocation would be used to assist churches, temples and places of worship of non-Muslims in the state.

“The elected assemblymen here (in Serian) have been trying their best to assist the churches here – not only that, even the mission schools will also benefit from this.

“This proves that the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is a leader to all rakyat – regardless of race or religion,” he said at the ‘Serumpu Makai Lemai’ dinner reception organised by Persatuan Ketua Masyarakat Dan Tuai Rumah Iban Bahagian Serian here tonight.

Adding on, Uggah said community leaders have a vital role to play in the development of the state in uniting and guiding the people so that they can work alongside the state government for the sake of its development.

“As such, I hope that the community leaders here can become the bridge connecting the government and the people,” he said.