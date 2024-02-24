Dr Jerip: Padawan’s recognition as geopark by EU can boost local economy

KUCHING (Feb 24): The recognition of the Padawan Sub-District as the Sarawak Delta Geopark (SDGp) by the European Union (EU) would contribute towards enhancing the local economy through the tourism sector.

Deputy Minister for Transport Sarawak Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, who is Mambong assemblyman, states that each village in the Padawan area possesses tourism attractions such as natural beauty, caves, rivers and waterfalls.

“Tourism is a significant economic source which aligns with Sarawak Premier’s vision through the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030,” he said in a report by Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas).

Dr Jerip said this when officiating at the capacity-building workshop and certificate-presentation ceremony for community leaders and village chiefs (KMKK) of the Padawan Sub-District at the sub-district office on Thursday.

Adding on, the state deputy minister also called upon the village security and development committee (JKKKs) to always improve their organisational performance and be informed about their surroundings.

“It is important that we must be willing to continue learning and enhancing the quality of our services.

“That said, I pledge to continue supporting the KMKK members in various aspects,” he said.