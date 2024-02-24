Dr Sim: Batu Kawa to be economic, tourism, recreational activities hub

KUCHING (Feb 24): Batu Kawa will be a hub for economic, tourism and recreational activities, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Dr Sim said numerous large-scale development projects are underway to transform the landscape of Batu Kawa, including its riverbank park and the Ang Cheng Ho quarry redevelopment projects.

“The progress of the Ang Cheng Ho quarry redevelopment project, like our riverbank park project, is divided into a few phases.

“Since the riverbank project is almost complete, we are looking at other places for development,” he told reporters during a Chap Goh Mei event, organised by his office at the newly-completed Ang Cheng Ho multipurpose hall here.

According to Dr Sim, Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg officiated the groundbreaking ceremony held for Phase 1 of the Ang Cheng Ho quarry redevelopment project, which cost RM15 million, in January last year before it was finally completed.

Phase 1 involved the construction of a modern multipurpose hall, overlooking the 20-acre Ang Cheng Ho man-made lake and an innovation hub to be operated by Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Sarawak (Tegas).

Additionally, the building sits on top of eight storeys of water.

Dr Sim, who is Batu Kawa assemblyman, also said his team is working closely with owners of private lands surrounding the quarry-turned-lake to reposition the entire area as a tourism destination, which includes setting up a hotel, shopping mall and water theme park.

“Since there is a 40-acre public park near Emart supermarket across the road, we are sitting down with the private landowners to discuss how we can realign or swap the (nearby) lands.

“Assuming the private landowners agree, we may potentially have around 60 to 70 acres of public space (by connecting the public park and the surrounding areas of Ang Cheng Ho man-made lake).

“Unfortunately, for now, the public park is facing Jalan Batu Kawa, but I would rather for it to face Jalan Stephen Yong.”

As for the Ang Cheng Ho multipurpose hall, Dr Sim said the venue is located under the jurisdiction of Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) which can be used to hold functions or events for schools or houses of worship.

He added that a second bridge and new roads will be constructed to ease traffic congestion in Batu Kawa caused by the rapid development that took place in the past years.