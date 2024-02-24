Fahmi: Malaysia to host first ever pavilion at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2024

BARCELONA (Feb 24): The Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2024 (MWC 2024) to be held here from Monday, will see the introduction of the Malaysian Pavilion for the first time since its inception 18 years ago.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said this was significant for the country, as Malaysia had previously participated with only one booth via the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC).

“MWC is a good opportunity to showcase how the current Madani government’s administration has focused on giving priority to ease the procedures for business, in terms of approval, permits and other facilities.

“Priority given in the process and procedures is because we want to see an increase in investment and to show that Malaysia, situated in a strategic location, is not just a hub for processing data but also a hub for many companies to start their operations.

“I believe with the presence of Pavilion Malaysia, it shows the willingness of Malaysia and the Madani government to welcome more companies and for them to explore the need to set up a base in South East Asia and turn Malaysia into their important base,” he told Bernama and RTM, here today.

Fahmi who is also the government’s spokesman is in Barcelona to lead the Malaysian delegation at the MWC 2024 and is scheduled to deliver his keynote address at the opening of the Malaysian Pavilion on Monday.

The MWC 2024 is the largest annual gathering of the telecommunications industry organised by the international body, Groupe Speciale Mobile Association (GSMA), with Barcelona selected as the host city for the congress that will gather more than 100,000 telecommunications industry players.

Besides telecommunication companies, Malaysia’s pavilion which is led by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission will also showcase booths from government agencies such as MDEC and CyberSecurity Malaysia.

Fahmi said during the four-day congress, he would also witness the signing of several Memorandum of Understanding involving companies and agencies which include GSMA and Huawei.

“It will certainly reflect the strategic relationship aspired, so as to ensure a conducive environment and to show Malaysia’s expertise in the ecosystem of telecomunications.

“Insya-Allah, we will collaborate with other agencies and departments to ensure it reflects Malaysia’s hopes of becoming a country that quickly adopts and implements the digital transformation just like what was announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim,” he said.

Apart from that, Fahmi is also scheduled to attend several bilateral meetings which would, among others, focus on matters relating to Malaysia’s Asean chairmanship next year.

“We notice that many countries are discussing issues related to online security and social media platforms, therefore I hope to see a more cohesive relationship among these countries, including South East Asian countries in areas of social media and what is termed as social commerce.

“We have seen that there are several platforms offering online business facilities that are related to social aspects, so there are countries experiencing difficulties because they are regarded small countries but in the context of Asean, it is very big,” he said. – Bernama