Finalise how many more CCTV needed in KK – MP

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 24): The Member of Parliament here, Datuk Chan Foong Hin, urged the relevant parties and authorities to finalise the number of closed-circuit television (CCTV) that needs to be installed to add to the current 106 units around the city centre.

Speaking to reporters after launching Megahome Electrical and Home Fair 2024 at Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) on Saturday, Chan said many members of the public have suggested more CCTVs should be installed around the city centre following the recent assault and robbery of a woman in Kampung Air that was captured on video.

“Crime issues have been the hot topic in Kota Kinabalu recently. I am aware of the recent case and already visited Gaya Street with Kota Kinabalu police chief Zaidi Abdullah.

“We did a walkabout to get input from the people. Many people are saying that the city need to be equipped with more CCTV, but I think all the relevant parties and authorities need to finalise how many CCTV is needed.

“Currently 106 CCTVs are operating around KK. If we want to increase, how many more? Any suggestions must be finalised. We cannot issue press statement and after that ended there. It must be finalised so that it is easier for me to make the proposal,” he added.

Chan also reiterated his call to have faith in the police force in addressing crime isues in the city centre.