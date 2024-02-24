Indonesian Consulate General in Kuching hosts inaugural Borneo SMEs Festival

KUCHING (Feb 24): The Indonesian Consulate General in Kuching is hosting the inaugural Borneo SMEs Festival until Feb 24.

The event, endorsed by Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng, is poised to bring together 21 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) from Kalimantan and Sarawak, including sectors such as food and beverage (F&B), trading and travel.

“The event aims to showcase the entrepreneurial spirit and potential of the Borneo region,” said Wee in a statement.

A unique highlight of the festival is the demonstration of the traditional Nusantara art of ‘Merangkai Janur’, which involves the intricate arrangement of coconut leaves.

This culturally-rich presentation will be led by the president of the Association of Indonesian Flower Arranging.

Under the theme ‘Janur goes to Borneo’, the coconut leaf arrangement demonstration seeks to underscore the universal appeal of traditional arts and crafts.

The intention is to encourage the people of Borneo to embrace and celebrate their cultural heritage, creating a dynamic fusion of business and tradition.

Wee envisions broader collaboration in future events with the aspiration to include SMEs from Sabah and Brunei Darussalam, fostering greater regional cooperation and economic prosperity within the Borneo region.

“I urge everyone to join us, in person or online, for the Borneo SMEs Festival as we come together to support and empower local businesses. Together, let us forge a brighter future for the Borneo region,” he added.