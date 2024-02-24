Keteksaja to simplify foreign workers recruitment processes in S’wak

KUCHING (Feb 24): The digital recruitment matching smartphone application Keteksaja will simplify foreign workers recruitment processes for employers in Sarawak, says PMI Manpower Bhd Managing Director Augustine Chin.

He said it will help to match the basic requirements of industries or prospective employers in Sarawak and foreign workers, particularly those from Indonesia, the fourth most populous country in the world.

“The app is an initiative to digitalize the recruitment process for foreign workers in Sarawak as part of an effort to support the local economy and achieve the objectives of Vision Sarawak 2030,” said Chin.

He said this when met after the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing between PMI and P3MI consortium comprising four recruitment companies from Sumatra, Indonesia here today.

The app was created by Sarawak Information Systems Sdn Bhd (Sains) with PMI as partner in June 2022.

“The app is intended to connect potential foreign candidates with employers who have received approval from the Sarawak Labour Department to hire foreigners. Through the app, employers can register their job orders, which will then be made available to all potential candidates.

“Additionally, the app aims to facilitate direct recruitment for employers with approval in principle. After candidates are identified, the process will proceed with job orders online for recruitment legalities,” said Chin, who is Sarawak Business Federation (SBF) member in charge of the Task Force for foreign workers (Indonesia) to Sarawak.

PMI had planned to conduct socialization efforts in various regions, such as Sumatra and Jawa or throughout the year, to expand its recruitment coverage in 2024, he said, adding in the middle of March, a team from Keteksaja will be in Indramayu and Blora Jawa.

He pointed out that the initiative seeks to modernize and streamline the foreign worker recruitment process, potentially making it more efficient and accessible for both employers and job seekers.

This could potentially have a positive impact on the overall workforce and contribute to the economic goals of Sarawak, he stressed.

Chin said only employers with approval from the Sarawak Labour Department to hire foreigners are eligible to participate in Keteksaja pre-recruitment or matching exercises.

“After the candidates are identified, PMI will proceed with further action via http://sipermit.id Job order online for recruitment legalities,” he said.

Keteksaja is the first digital foreign recruitment platform for employers to reach potential candidates to view employer’s worksite, facilities, amenities, and employment contracts, he pointed out.

The P3MI consortium was made up of PT Okdo Harapan Mulia represented by director Christina Pakpahan, PT Pangeran Putra Sejahtera represented by principal director Drs Benhard Lumbantoruan, PT Satria Parang Tritis represented by marketing director Erika Sembiring, and PT Duta Wibawa Manda Putra represented by director Ani Sinambela.

The collaboration involves the implementation of Sarawak first digitalised foreign workers recruitment via the smartphone app or website www.keteksaja.com.

The purpose of this MOU is to establish a six months pilot project collaboration between the Consortium P3MI from Sumatra and PMI.

Consortium P3MI’s responsibilities are to promote the Keteksaja app in Sumatra, verify and service online registration candidates, and work with local governments to legalise recruitment exercises and facilitate job orders.

PMI, on the other hand, is to assure all registered employers with approved permits (AP) by the Sarawak Labour Department that work permits for all candidates are fine and act as a bridge between employers and P3MI.

“The parties involved mutually agree to support the implementation and utilization of Keteksaja digital matching system. The app aims to facilitate ‘Pekerja Migran Indonesia’ candidates in seeking job opportunities in the Sarawak region,” Chin explained.

Meanwhile Christina said Keteksaja would cut off the tie between job seekers and illegal recruiters who had contributed to costly business.

Benhard said the new recruitment method will provide job seekers and prospective employers with legal certainty and more transparency in dealings.

The rest said the collaboration will enhance the good relationship between Indonesia and Malaysia.

Also present during the MoU signing event was PMI’s associate Christopher Kho.