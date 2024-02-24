Matthew Chen appointed as SUPP Sibu Jaya branch protem committee chairman

SIBU (Feb 24): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) organising secretary Datuk Matthew Chen was appointed by the party’s central leadership as SUPP Sibu Jaya branch protem committee chairman.

The announcement was made by SUPP secretary-general Datuk Sebastian Ting at the SUPP Sibu Jaya Branch Establishment Meeting here today.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Chen said after calling for a few meetings with SUPP Dudong branch regarding the setting up of the new branch, they came up with 45 protem committee members to serve the Sibu Jaya area.

He also revealed the protem committee will hold its first meeting on March 16.

“The work now, apart from starting to serve the people of Sibu Jaya, is to submit the application to set up the branch to the Registrar of Societies as soon as possible to get final approval.

“Usually, it takes within three months. This is a totally new branch, not like the other five branches in Sibu which were also chaired and formed by me where we had existing members and just transferred them and we could go ahead quite easily.

“But this branch, we have to start from the beginning — to set up a new branch, we need at least 250 members as required by the party constitution,” he said.

He said currently, the branch has a total of 605 potential members and the committee will submit their names and everything will be smooth sailing once it is approved.

“I think it can be approved, from my experience before like in Ba Kelalan, Belaga and some other branches set up. There is a procedure we need to follow,” he said.

He said he might hold the position as chairman until the SUPP Central Party Elections at the end of this year, where it would be decided whether the new branch requires him to continue as chairman or not.

Chen said the Sibu Jaya branch was set up out of necessity, as SUPP Dudong branch may have some limitations in serving the area due to its size.

“I do not know whether Sibu Jaya will be another constituency or not, but I know that the Dudong branch may have some limitations to serve the Sibu Jaya area. We set up the Sibu Jaya branch as we see the requirement,” He said.

He added after discussion with the Dudong branch, the Sibu Jaya branch will cover about 20,000 voters which includes almost 100 longhouses.

Chen also clarified this was the party’s arrangement and not from the Election Commission.

He also announced that Kong Sing Ping was elected deputy chairman; William Anut, Tang Tung Khing, Collin Tinting Gindien and Joseph Tang as vice chairmen; Teo Wee Leng as secretary; Baling Sumbang as Youth chief; Lee Hie Sign as the Women chief; Kong Chek King as the organising secretary; Tiong Yong Liung as publicity and information secretary; Kamarau Agat as recreations officer; Karen Ting as the welfare officer; and Bonythis Geraman Aweng as training officer.

Also present were SUPP Dudong branch chairman Wong Ching Yong, SUPP Bukit Assek branch chairman Dato Chieng Buong Toon and SUPP Nangka branch chairman Clarence Ting.