Minister calls on Miri folk to do their part in curbing dengue

MIRI (Feb 24): Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said a total of 50 dengue cases have been reported in Miri as of today, with 13 cases reported in Taman Ceria alone.

In view of this, he said Miri folk must work together with the local authorities concerned to stop the spread of dengue in Miri.

“We must be proactive in our efforts to stop the spread of dengue — we do not want a dengue problem to become widespread in Miri,” he told reporters after launching a Dengue Committee Integrated Operation at Taman Ceria today.

Touching on the programme, he said Taman Ceria has a dense population and everyone should play their part and work together if they want to stop the spread of dengue.

“We all know dengue is caused by the Aedes mosquito, so we should take all the necessary action to stop them from breeding.

“The team will go around to tell residents here what to do to prevent dengue. Aedes breed in clean, clear water so we must allow such stagnant water in our compound or inside our house,” he said.

He added this operation will be ongoing until zero cases is achieved.

“I would also like to appeal to the Health Department and Miri City Council to keep monitoring the situation. All community leaders here are also requested to monitor their respective areas — they should report any cases to the district office so they can inform the Health Department to take appropriate action,” he said.

Also present were Miri Health Department Epidemiology Medical Officer Dr Andau Konodan Mosiun and Lutong Bomba Chief Henry Jugah.