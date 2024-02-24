MP aims to get more resources to help the disabled in Miri

MIRI (Feb 24): Miri MP Chiew Choon Man hopes to fight for more resources and support for people with disabilities (PwD) to ensure that they have equal opportunities and rights in society.

According to him, he will work to promote more effective programmes and policies, including increasing their employment opportunities, providing better health services, and increase disabled-friendly facilities.

Among the programmes he said was the Employment Support Scheme Programme under the Social Security Organisation (Socso), through which employers will receive an incentive of RM1,500 for six months, subject to terms and conditions, if they hire disabled people as employees for a year.

“In view of this, I call on employers and traders to continue participating in this programme through Socso,” said Chiew in a press statement yesterday.

Chiew added that he also planned to organise the ‘Back to School’ programme and the Mobile Rahmah Sale together with the Miri branch of Sarawak Society of the Disabled (POCS), in an effort to help its members and their families.

Meanwhile, he said a visit to meet POCS members recently was very meaningful, because it was an opportunity for him to understand their needs and challenges as well as get to know them better.

During the visit, they discussed ways to help POCS members and the disabled here earn a daily or monthly income.

“For the disabled who want to start a small business, we will organise a skills course programme for them and guide them on how to obtain government grants,” he said.

He added that he had also made contributions to the centre in the form of ‘ang pau’ (cash) in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations.

Chiew expressed confidence that the people of Miri will continue to support the disabled by taking the time to listen and understand their needs.

“I will continue to be in close contact with this organisation (POCS) and together we will fight to ensure better lives for the disabled and the vulnerable here,” he said.