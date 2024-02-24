New link road out to benefit folks in Ng Menuan, Ng Setepus

KAPIT (Feb 24): The new road connecting Jalan Nanga Menuan and Nanga Setepus near here is set to benefit residents from the 10 longhouses and the children attending a school there.

Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi today inspected the site, where the stretch also included two bridges linking Nanga Menuan and Rumah Jengging.

“This link under Phase 1, costing more than RM50 million and spanning 9.35km, will benefit the local residents.

“The allocation for the project was channelled by the state government, in view of it being one of the people-centric manifestations of the state government under the administration of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg,” said Nanta, who is Kapit MP.

He was accompanied by Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Native Laws and Customs) Datuk Jefferson Jamit Unyat, political secretary to Premier, Ambrose Abong, and Kapit District officer Cerisologo Sabut.

Adding on, Nanta also hoped that the state government could consider and approve the allocation for Phase 2 of this project involving a 6km road, which would complete the connectivity to Nanga Setepus.

“I understand that the plan for Phase 2 has been completed, and the land acquisition and compensations have also been completed.

“Upon completion, the Phase 2 road should benefit another six longhouses and a school.”

Nanta later visited Rumah Igau Bukong Baruh at Sungai Menuan, where he announced an allocation of RM20,000 to the longhouse, meant to facilitate improvement works on the amenities there.

He also visited a new longhouse, Rumah Jacob, which accommodates 10 families at Nanga Leon, Sungai Menuan.

“This new longhouse will not only be a more comfortable place to live for the residents, but also a shelter for three more new families.

“Thus, a good irrigation system and water pumps are also needed to help the residents of Rumah Jacob obtain constant supply of clean water for daily use,” he added.

“Therefore, I together with Datuk Jefferson Jamit Unyat, who is also Bukit Goram assemblyman, have agreed to provide an additional allocation of RM60,000 for that purpose,” said Nanta.

The federal minister also took the opportunity to meet up with several longhouse chieftains in the Sungai Menuan area and listen to their requests.

“Therefore, I have allocated household assistance amounting to RM500 per family for more than 100 families in over 12 longhouses in this area,” he added.