Rep hopes to turn Bau into centre of Chap Goh Mei celebrations in S’wak

BAU (Feb 24): There are plans to make Bau town as the centre of Chap Goh Mei celebrations in Sarawak, said Tasik Biru assemblyman Dato Henry Harry Jinep.

He said the celebration is always a grand event in Bau, with a parade involving hundreds of participants from all ethnic groups.

“We will try to realise it. With the support from the temple committees and other groups, we will apply (to the Tourism Ministry) for the Chap Goh Mei festival in Bau to be recognised as an annual tourism event and for Bau to be the centre of this festival in Sarawak,” he told reporters here today after participating in the Bau Chap Goh Mei parade.

The parade, which involved over 130 contingents, took almost three hours to complete as the participants went around Bau town.

It started from the historic Tokong Bo Lo Tsien Tse at Jalan Bong Loh Sian at 8am, before proceeding to various checkpoints in town.

A large group of spectators, including those coming from outside Bau, came to watch the spectacular parade which included dragon and lion dance performances.

Henry was joined by his wife Datin Christina Esni during the parade, and he also took time to stop and chat with the spectators.

He said the parade is always held annually in Bau to mark the 15th day of the Lunar New Year.

“This year is the Year of the Dragon — they say this is a year which will bring prosperity, health, happiness, harmony and so on, and we welcome it in a multiracial way. This means not only Chinese people, but also people from all ethnic groups,” he said.

He added that apart from Bau town, two other locations in the Bau district also holding Chap Goh Mei celebrations are in Musi and Siniawan.

“This has become a multiracial celebration with all walks of life coming together from throughout Sarawak. Some even flew in from Kuala Lumpur to be a part of the celebration. All races are either participating or witnessing the parade today,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bau Chinese community leader Pemanca Bong Jong Long said the Chap Goh Mei celebrations in Bau are always special due to the participation of the non-Chinese community.

“This year, the celebration is noticeably grander. Probably because many could not come out to celebrate it during the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This time, it is one of the grandest parades with participation of those coming from outside Bau, including Kuching,” he said.