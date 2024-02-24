Sabah dams can sustain supply for up to three months during prolonged drought

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 24): The dams in Sabah have enough water supply to last three months during a prolonged drought.

State Works Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya said this was relayed to him in a meeting with the State Water Department (JANS) three days ago, where they discussed water issues and the current hot and dry weather in Sabah.

“JANS is ready to ensure that there is currently enough water supply coming from Sabah dams.

“However, if we reach a critical level, then alternatives such as cloud seeding and water rationing will be considered.

“So far, the supply from Sabah dams can last us three months in the event of a prolonged drought,” he told reporters after officiating the Scouts’ Founders Day State-level celebration at the BP house here on Saturday.

On Friday, Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister (NRECC) Nik Azmi Nik Ahmad told relevant departments and agencies to prepare to carry out large-scale firefighting and cloud seeding in view of the current hot and dry weather and the El Nino phenomenon.

Meanwhile, Shahelmey said that scouts are synonym with the development of youth as they encourage the spirit of volunteerism, leadership and service to the community.

“I am happy to officiate this state-level Scouts’ Founders Day celebration, and I express my gratitude and congratulations to all the leaders and members so they continue contributing to the state, country and world as a whole,” he said.