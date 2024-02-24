Sarawak-based company’s AI app wins awards at MTE 2024

KUCHING (Feb 24): Sarawak’s homegrown company SM Digital Innovation Sdn Bhd, through its Xentinel AI application, won two awards at the just-concluded Malaysia Technology Expo 2024 (MTE 2024) in Kuala Lumpur.

A statement from the company said the Xentinel AI won gold medal under the ‘Information and Communication Technologies’ (ICT) category, and a special award for ‘Intellectual Property (IP) Valuation Service’.

The company’s managing director Shawn Mckenzie said the awards validated their dedication and unwavering commitment towards innovation, especially in generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

“Xentinel AI’s innovation, which aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), contributes towards helping industries grow in a sustainable way by offering various generative AI tools that can help reduce carbon footprint.

“Generative AI technology for sure will become a driving change for many industries in the near future and contribute to digital economic growth. This aligns with Sarawak Digital Economy Blueprint 2030, especially since Malaysia is now aiming to become a Generative AI hub

“We are excited to become part of this revolution,” said Shawn, also Xentinel AI founder and chief executive officer.

The awards were handed over by Deputy Minister of Higher Education Datuk Mustapha Sakmud.

The MTE 2024 showcased hundreds of innovations, both internationally and domestically.

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Chang Lih Kang officiated at the event.

In addition, the statement described Xentinel AI as ‘an advanced and powerful Intelligent Generative AI Chatbot, designed to provide personalised and seamless interactive user experiences’.

“It offers multiple intelligent productivity tools, enabling users to speed up their work process by eliminating redundancy, repetitive tasks and minimising the thought-process involved, which are often seen as time-consuming.

“It features 11 powerful AI modules currently in its arsenal, namely XentinelCore, XentinelOne, AlphaXentinel, Xentinel-I, Xentinel-D, Xentinel-X, Echo Xentinel, Xentinel Nova, Ultra Xentinel, XentinelOmega and XentinelPrime,” said the statement.