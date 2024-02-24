Sarikei woman’s body found in Sungai Sekama

KUCHING (Feb 24): A body of a woman from Sarikei was found floating in Sungai Sekama at Jalan Datuk Abang Abdul Rahim here this afternoon.

A spokesperson from Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said they received a call on the discovery at 4.35pm.

A team from Padungan fire station was rushed to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the body of a fully-clothed woman was found in the water.

“Bomba personnel immediately removed the body from the water,” he said.

In a statement from Bomba, to woman has been identified as Leong Lee Yien, 35.

The body was then handed over to the police for further action before the operation ended at 6.16pm.