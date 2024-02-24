Serve the people, not your pockets – Shafie

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 24): Serve the people, not your pockets, Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal urged politicians.

He said it is one of the reasons development projects here are repeatedly delayed or not implemented, with the project contractors often favored instead of the people.

Shafie said the disparity in priorities just to fatten one’s wallet should not occur, and he reiterated politicians should think of the people instead of the contractors.

“When I was the Chief Minister for two years, I never stole the people’s money even though I could have, and I even banned the export of logs. But now, I have been accused of many things such as being funded or connected to a drug cartel.

“But when I served my term, I knew God was looking at how I governed the state and its people. I sleep well at night – I am not worried or scared because I did not do anything, and you can ask around or check my bank account.

“We should be serving the people instead of serving these project contractors just for the sake of fattenning our wallets. Is that not right? Do not take or steal the people’s money,” he said.

Shafie, who is also Senallang assemblyman, said this during the Warisan Kota Kinabalu division Chinese New Year (CNY) celebration at Hakka Hall here on Friday night.

Meanwhile, he said CNY festivities is a vital part of the Chinese community, and he would like to see more of the various aspects of the Chinese culture such as the way they dress and the food they eat.

He said learning about the community is important to better understand Malaysia’s melting pot of different cultures, and celebrations such as CNY is a great way to unite the people of the country.

“Various festivities such as CNY, Hari Raya and Harvest Festival are celebrated here, and it is vital that we all stand united despite our different cultures.

“We reject any quarters that do not know how to respect other people’s festivities, and we do not want extremism as it is divisive,” he said.

Also present were Warisan vice presidents Datuk Junz Wong and Datuk Jaujan Sambakong.