Tamin rep hands over RM100,000 carpark to longhouse in Selangau

SIBU (Feb 24): Rumah Renggi, a longhouse at Sungai Basai in Selangau near here, now has an improved parking area, thanks to the allocation of RM100,000 under the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) grant for the project.

The symbolic handing-over ceremony took place on Thursday, where Councillor Dido Saleh and Councillor Ajan Dau represented Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira Sambang at the event.

“I hope that this new parking area would provide convenience to the residents of Rumah Renggi, especially during festive seasons such as Gawai Dayak, Christmas and New Year.

“It is also for the convenience of the public during the election season,” said Gira in a Facebook post yesterday.