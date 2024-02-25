Academician: Form shadow cabinet to ensure checks, balances in country’s administration

KUCHING (Feb 25): Malaysia needs to form a shadow cabinet that parallels the ruling government to ensure checks and balances in the country’s administration, said academician Dr Muzaffar Syah Mallow.

The Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia’s Faculty of Syariah and Laws associate professor said shadow cabinet ministers should have their own respective teams.

“The shadow ministers neither have powers nor any extra payment, but they will serve an important purpose.

“Shadow cabinet has existed for many years in many countries including the United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand and Australia,” he said in a statement today.

Muzaffar said although the Federal Constitution “is silent over the issue of shadow cabinet”, this does not mean that the formation of a shadow cabinet is forbidden or impossible.

According to him, shadow cabinet is an initiative taken by the opposition parties to monitor the country’s administration by the government of the day.

He opined that shadow cabinet would bring benefits to not just the opposition parties but also the ruling government since the former plays checks and balances role and function on all activities, programmes, plans and policies implemented by the ruling government.

“By creating specific portfolios within the shadow cabinet, the checks and balances process can be done more effectively and efficiently,” he said.

He said the shadow cabinet is chiefly obligated to ensure that all activities, programmes, plans and policies implemented by the ruling government are appropriate and highly beneficial to the people and the country.

He added that it should also make sure the ruling government follows all the existing rules and regulations when discharging their duties and responsibilities.

Towards this end, Muzaffar believed that abuse of power and corruption could be prevented and curbed.

He said the government of the day should not oppose to the formation of a shadow cabinet since such move would bring benefits to all.

“Nobody is perfect and this includes ministers and the administrative members. As such, the role of shadow cabinet is very crucial to identify any mistake or error made, and inform the minister and ministry concerned to make the necessary adjustment.

“If the minister and ministry concerned fails to take the heed and make necessary adjustments upon advice given to them, the shadow cabinet can take the matter further to any relevant enforcement agencies for further investigations,” he added.

Muzaffar noted that Malaysia had undergone changes of government in recent years and it is high time for the opposition parties to form a shadow cabinet, also to prepare for a sudden change of the country’s political landscape and governance.

To make shadow cabinet as part of Malaysia’s permanent democratic institution, he suggested that the ruling government formally recognise the existence of shadow cabinet and provide allocation under the annual budget.

“This yearly allocation can be used by the shadow cabinet in discharging their basic duties and responsibilities,” he added.

Of late, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the Parliamentary Special Select Committee (PSSC) was the best forum to monitor the progress of each ministry, compared to the shadow cabinet formed by Perikatan Nasional (PN).