Bongawan school partners with NGO on project

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 25): In a groundbreaking collaboration, 57 Form Four students of SMK Bongawan have partnered with KotaKita Sabah to embark on a transformative civic and citizenship education project, “Envisioning a Sustainable Bongawan.”

This innovative initiative, which took almost six months to complete, integrates English language learning and focuses on sustainable town planning, contributing to the holistic development of the students and the betterment of their community.

Facilitated by their English teacher, Auzellea Kristin Mozihim, the students are driven by the project’s overarching aim – to think creatively and devise alternative solutions to enhance the well-being of the people of Bongawan.

This initiative is strategically designed to cultivate a civic mindset among the students, as they approach the age to exercise their voting rights at 18.

The project centers around examining critical issues in their constituency, focusing on four aspects of sustainable town planning: green spaces, public transport, waste management, and energy efficiency.

The unique process involves the introduction of sustainable urban planning concepts in the classroom, followed by students actively engaging with the Bongawan community through interviews to gather essential information and insights.

The partnership with KotaKita Sabah, an NGO renowned for its commitment to sustainable town planning, enhances the project by providing invaluable expertise and feedback to the students.

This collaboration bridges the gap between classroom learning and real-world application, enriching the students’ understanding of sustainable urban development.

To communicate their findings effectively, the students have created a diverse range of materials, including brochures, videos, podcasts and maps. These tangible outputs not only showcase their creativity but also serve as practical solutions and proposals for a more sustainable Bongawan.

Reflecting on the project, students expressed how it taught them about leadership and the importance of giving awareness to the local community.

The feedback provided by KotaKita Sabah prompted them to think differently in terms of sustainability, influencing the nature and scope of their projects.

Auzellea expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “This partnership with KotaKita Sabah has allowed our students to go beyond the theoretical aspects of sustainable town planning. They are actively engaging with the community, applying their knowledge to address real issues, and creating projects that have the potential to make a lasting impact.”

Rashidah Kamaluddin, the founder of ‘KotaKita Sabah’ stated that the organization deeply appreciates the opportunity to engage with and provide feedback on the outputs produced by the students. Their Sustainable Bongawan project showcased remarkable creativity, awareness, and thinking skills. Throughout the review process, they were inspired by the students’ innovative approaches to advocacy across various methods and their commitment to exploration. Sustainable and community-driven urban planning remains a relatively unexplored area in Malaysia, particularly in Sabah. By instilling in the younger generation an understanding of planning’s concepts and impacts on community life, we are nurturing a generation that is socially conscious.

“We eagerly anticipate future opportunities for collaboration, including co-creation and interactive learning experiences. Heartfelt gratitude to Madam Auzellea, the school, and many thanks to the students for their dedication and for graciously sharing their wonderful works with us.”

SMK Bongawan, KotaKita Sabah, and the Form Four students were excited about the potential positive outcomes of this collaborative effort.

The school remains committed to providing students with opportunities for experiential learning and fostering a sense of responsibility towards community development.