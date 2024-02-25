Sunday, February 25
Cops bust man possessing meth, Erimin 5 pills

By Galileo Petingi on Sarawak, Crime
Handout photo shows the drugs seized from the suspect.

KUCHING (Feb 25): Police here arrested a local man for drug possession during a raid on Kampung Goebilt on Saturday.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the seized drugs comprised 5.06g of methamphetamine and two Erimin 5 pills, estimated to be worth a total of RM1,028.

“The suspect did not have any prior criminal record. However following his arrest, he was tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine,” he said in a statement today.

Ahsmon added the suspect was remanded for three days to facilitate investigation.

He also informed that from Jan 1 to Feb 24, 2024, the district police arrested 464 individuals for drug-related offences, with 187 of them later charged in court, and recorded seizures worth RM90,641.

In this regard, he called on the public to channel information on any drug-related activities to the police.

