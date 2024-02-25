DoE S’wak to be absorbed into NREB in August, says Dr Hazland

KUCHING (Feb 25): The Department of Environment (DoE) Sarawak branch will be absorbed into the Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) in August this year, said Datuk Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.

The Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability said approval was finally granted by the federal government last year for Sarawak to take over the handling of matters concerning the environment.

“There will no longer be a DoE office in Sarawak starting in August, and about 160 staff members will be transferred to NREB. This showed our struggles based on our rights as stated in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63),” he said during a Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) programme at Wisma Sabati, Jalan Bako here today.

Dr Hazland also paid tribute to the contributions made by the late Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud towards the development of the Demak Laut constituency during his over 30 years as Chief Minister.

He said notable achievements made by the former Yang di-Pertua Negeri included the setting up of a scientific and industrial corridor of Kuching which successfully propelled the industrial development of Demak Laut.

Other accomplishments include the establishment of international-standard Senari Port and Sejingkat Power Station, as well as the development of Demak Laut Industrial Park and Samajaya Free Industrial Zone, which have attracted significant investment and revenue for the state, he said.

Dr Hazland said he would forever value the wisdom and advice from Taib during their occasional meetings for the latter’s foresight in developing Sarawak to what it is today.