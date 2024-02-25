Dr Sim: S’wak to repurpose 60-acre land for Batu Kawah’s urban renewal plan

KUCHING (Feb 25): The state government has in its plan to repurpose the area around the abandoned Ang Cheng Ho quarry and multipurpose hall at Batu Kawah here into a new tourist attraction, says Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The transformation initiative, he said, would include turning the area into a public recreational space with a shopping centre and accommodation facilities.

As quoted in the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report, Dr Sim said the state government is also collaborating with the landowners to explore the possibility of developing a shopping centre and accommodation facilities on the 20-acre land.

“Across Jalan Stephen Yong, there is another 40-acre of land for the development of a public park.

“So, if we can redevelop 20 acres here and 40 acres there, Batu Kawah will have a total of 60 acres of public land for the purpose of redevelopment, alongside the nearly completed Riverbank Park.

Dr Sim, also the Batu Kawah assemblyman, was quoted during an interview at ‘Majlis Pemimpin Bersama Rakyat’ at the Ang Cheng Ho multipurpose hall here, yesterday.

The state Minister of Public Health, Housing, and Local Government acknowledged that the rapid development in Batu Kawah had contributed adversely to the rise in private land prices.

He, however, asserted that the state government remains committed to redeveloping the area with public facilities, as well as residential, recreational and work spaces.

Dr Sim and his wife, Datin Amar Enn Ong Siok Ean, had the opportunity to present ‘ang pows’ to the children at the event, which was also attended by some 500 Batu Kawah constituents.