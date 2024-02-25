Fifteen Japanese volunteers join tree planting programme in Sempadi Forest Reserve

KUCHING (Feb 25): Some 15 dedicated volunteers from the Japanese non-profit organisation (NPO) Midori No Daichi have travelled to Sarawak to participate in a tree planting programme in Sempadi Forest Reserve.

According to the Sarawak Forest Department, the remarkable initiative, in collaboration with the Japan Malaysia Association (JMA), involved planting 300 high value indigenous trees.

It said the collaboration between the corporations highlighted the importance of international cooperation in addressing global environmental challenges.

“The volunteers travelled thousands of miles to join hands with JMA, FDS and local communities in planting 300 high value indigenous trees at Sempadi Forest Reserve.

“This shared commitment can contribute to the ongoing efforts in safeguarding and restoring invaluable natural resources for future generations,” it said in a statement.

The programme also saw the participation of two individuals who had planted the trees back in 1996.

“Two volunteers who shared a unique connection with the forest reserve had the privilege to revisit trees they had planted during a tree planting campaign in 1996, underscoring the enduring impact of their contributions to the forest ecosystem,” it added.

The event was also attended by Sarawak Forest Department assistant director Zarina Shebli, NPO Midori No Daichi No Kai representative Terao Hideo, JMA executive director Arai Takuji and JMA Sarawak coordinator Kazue Sakai.