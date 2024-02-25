Fire guts abandoned Tanjung Manis factory

SIBU (Feb 25): An abandoned factory at Jalan Lidong in Tanjung Manis was destroyed in a fire today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said they received a distress call at about 1pm and rushed six firefighters from the Tanjung Manis fire station to the location.

“The fire involved 60 per cent of an abandoned factory measuring 120 feet by 60 feet, and destroyed a compressor machine, store room, main switchboard room and the factory walls,” it said.

It said after extinguishing the flames, firefighters conducted overhaul works to ensure the fire would not reignite.

The operation concluded at 2.06pm.

No reports of injuries were received, and the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.