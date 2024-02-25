Fire razes car parked outside house in Kuching

KUCHING (Feb 25): A sedan that was parked outside a house at Taman Peaceful here was totally destroyed in a fire completely destroyed in a fire this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said they were notified about the incident at 9.06am, and firefighters from the Petra Jaya fire station were rushed to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was found that the fire involved a sedan that was parked outside the complainant’s residence which was completely destroyed,” it added.

Bomba said the firefighters proceeded to extinguish the fire using water sourced from the fire hydrant.

After ensuring the fire had been fully extinguished and the situation was safe, the firefighters ended their operation.