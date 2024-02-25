Former Kuching South mayor happy Stutong Market continues to thrive

KUCHING (Feb 25): Former Kuching South mayor Dato James Chan received a mix of surprise, elation and joy from hawkers during his most recent visit to the Stutong Community Market.

Chan, who accompanied his wife on her weekly shopping routine, took the opportunity to extend Lunar New Year wishes to the hawkers on Saturday.

He could not be more pleased to see the Stutong Community Market, from a reluctant venture to a thriving hub, maintaining a preferred shopping choice among the locals.

In a recollection, Chan said the site where the Stutong Community Market sits on was a property that lacked appeal way back in 1980.

Back then, he said the government’s plan to relocate hawkers from the Gambier Street Market to the new site in Stutong faced resistance since the market in Gambier Street was established at the time.

He added that there was also a push to relocate the Tabuan Jaya temporary market to the new Stutong site.

“The dynamics changed when SUPP played a pivotal role in the construction of Stutong Market through a strategic land exchange. This agreement led to the relocation of hawkers from both Gambier Street and Tabuan Jaya, triggering a reaction from MBKS area hawkers,” he recalled.

Amidst these challenges, Chan said he found himself in a unique position as soon as former chief minister the late Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud appointed him as the mayor, when he was recovering from knee surgery during that time.

“Dealing with the hostility of hawkers resistant to the relocation proved intricate. These hardworking individuals, characterised by their simplicity and varying levels of education, held significant sway over local politics,” said the former Kuching South mayor.

He said Stutong Community Market faced management challenges, especially as Kuching North City Hall (DBKU) declined involvement.

Seeking a resolution, he approached Taib who eventually secured DBKU’s contribution to the initial operational costs.

“Nonetheless, issues persisted, ranging from uncooperative hawkers damaging infrastructure to the physical separation of the two market buildings,” he said.

He added that political turbulence fuelled by certain elected representatives further complicated matters, with the reputation of MBKS officers at stake, exacerbated by the market’s unofficial status.

To overcome these obstacles, he said the MBKS team at the time had to gain hawkers’ cooperation, alter their perception of Taib, and lure morning shoppers to Stutong Community Market.

“Frequent visits to the market provided an invaluable understanding of hawkers’ perspectives. Implementing adjustments gradually transformed Stutong Market into a more conducive and friendly environment.

“Initiatives such as a designated prayer room for Muslims and permission for day prayers during the Chinese Ghost Month in the outer car park space were introduced,” he said.

He noted that the first Hawkers Conference initiated by him at a hotel here was graced by Taib, and proved successful despite initial resistances.

After a year in operation, Chan said Taib officially launched the Stutong Community Market, an event marked by a sketch performed by the hawkers, providing a unique opportunity for face-to-face interactions between Taib and the hawkers, fostering a positive atmosphere.

Structurally, he said the two buildings of Stutong Community Market are seamlessly connected, ensuring a smooth passage for everyone’s convenience – a design that remains in place today.

“As Mayor, I championed promotional efforts, encouraging visits from dignitaries of Overseas Cities Mayors and officials, Alliance of Healthy Cities, World Health Organisation officials, West Malaysian and Sabah Mayors and their delegation, organising official functions to support the hawkers, and implementing initiatives such as recycling projects, planting activities, and exposure trips to instil a sense of integrity, cleanliness and accountability to encourage them to look after their own stalls and markets,” Chan reflected.

In retrospect, he said the Stutong Community Market had successfully transformed from a reluctant venture into a thriving hub.

He added that the positive outcomes extended to the formation of the Kuching City South Hawkers Association, a testament to the market’s impact on the community.

“In conclusion, Stutong Market transitioned from being initially overlooked to becoming a cherished morning wet and dry market shopping destination. Looking ahead, one can only hope for the continued growth and success of Stutong Market under the MBKS leadership.

“The best part of this most recent visit to Stutong Market is that all the hawkers whom I met were all of smiles and warmth towards me and those Bidayuh and native hawkers broke into smiles and laughters when they recognised me really touched my heart. It was really great,” enthused Chan.