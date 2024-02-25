Group backs call for pause of FC amendments, release of Green Paper on Draft Citizenship Amendment Bill

KUCHING (Feb 25): The recent open letter to the federal Cabinet by the Malaysian Citizenship Rights Alliance (MRCA) seeking the pause of amendments to the Federal Constitution and the release of the Green Paper on the Draft Citizenship Amendment Bill, has received the backing of local group Lawyer Kamek.

Lawyer Kamek director Simon Siah said while one of the proposed amendments aims to grant citizenship to children born abroad to Malaysian mothers, five other proposed amendments in their current form threaten to introduce regressive measures that could disenfranchise certain segments of the population.

“The amendment bill seeks to remove the constitutional protection against statelessness, especially for elderly stateless persons, children born pre-marriage, adopted stateless children and other vulnerable individuals”, he told reporters after an event here today.

Siah said that Sarawak is likely to be the most affected by this amendment, due to the fact that many indigenous communities in remote areas of the state do not possess Malaysian citizenship despite having lived, grown up, and considered Sarawak their home since before the formation of Malaysia.

“Therefore, Lawyer Kamek is calling for all MPs from Sarawak to vote against the proposed amendment if indeed it is tabled next week”, he said.

On the Green Paper, he said it would enable stakeholders to consider policy options to address proposed regressive amendments thoroughly, avoiding rushed decisions.

“Meaningful public engagement is vital in a democracy, ensuring all stakeholders can provide input on matters affecting their rights”, Siah added.

He further explained that the practice of releasing a Green Paper has not yet been adopted in Malaysia as compared to in the United Kingdom.