Humankind Chinese New Year project brings cheer to Kuching old folks’ home

KUCHING (Feb 25): The Lions Nursing Home Kuching (LNHK) has received some food aid and essential goods for this year’s Chinese New Year and Chap Goh Mei celebrations.

The handover of the items which took place at Jalan Stutong here yesterday also witnessed the gifting of ‘angpows’ to the elderly residents and the tossing ceremony of the ‘Lou Sang’.

The ‘Humankind’ Chinese New Year project was initiated by CanHope Kuching, with the support from Timuran Kembangan Sdn Bhd, Atas Sepakat Recycle Centre and Junior Chamber International (JCI) Batu Kawa.

District governor Kapitan Ronny Hiew in expressing his gratitude for the contributions made to LNHK said: “The generosity and compassionate hearts of the donors have enriched LNHK’s CNY celebration.

“We are also grateful for their aid and support carried out through their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR),” he said.

Meanwhile, Timuran Kembangan Sdn Bhd chairman Dato Rahman Lariwoo, expressed his hope to see more big companies to participate in giving contributions to the nursing home.

“I hope the media can put it out there so that a lot of big companies in the state can come together with us to contribute to this nursing home,” he said.

Also present at the event were LNHK chairman Datin Ellis Suriyati Hj Omar; ‘Humankind’ organising chairman Connie Tan; representative of Timuran Kembangan Sdn Bhd Angela Liew and Padawan Foochow Association Kuching chairman Nancy Lau.