Kapit Kwang Tung group receives RM500,000 grant from Unifor

KAPIT (Feb 25): The Kapit Kwang Tung Association has received an allocation of RM500,000 from the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor), meant to cover the cost of earth-filling and levelling works on a new cemetery at Jalan Antaroh, about here.

This was announced by the association’s chairman Kong Sien Hua during a Chinese New Year 2024 dinner at Selirik here on Friday.

In his speech, Kong thanked Works Minister and Kapit MP Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Native Laws and Customs) and Bukit Goram assemblyman Datuk Jefferson Jamit Unyat, and Baleh assemblyman Nicholas Kudi Jantai for their strong recommendation in the association’s application for the Unifor fund.

“Without your strong support and recommendation, we would have not been successful in our request for funding from Unifor.

“On behalf of all members, thank you very much,” he said, adding that the association had acquired a piece of land here to be made as a cemetery plot for the Kwang Tung clan.

Later at the event, the VIP guests and the organiser presented ‘angpows’ (cash packets) to 142 senior members of the association, aged 65 and above.

Kapit District Officer Cerisologo Sabut, political secretary to Nanta’s ministry Ambrose Abong Bugek and Bukit Goram constituency service centre officer-in-charge James were also present.

Meanwhile at the Chinese New Year dinner, Nanta also announced government’s allocations of RM30,000 each to Kapit Kwang Tung Association, Kapit Foochow Association and Kapit Chiang chuan Association; as well as RM15,000 each to Kapit Tai San Ten Association and Tai Pek Kong Deity Hock Leong Ten Temple.

Moreover, he also announced another allocation of RM10,000 from Jamit for Kapit Kwang Tung Association.