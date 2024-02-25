KPDN aims to hold Mobile Rahmah Sales twice a month  

MIRI (Feb 25): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has in its plans to hold the mobile Rahmah sales programme (PJR) twice a month in each parliamentary constituency.

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, Datuk Sebastian Ting said such initiative would benefit the people, especially the low-income group, and thanked KPDN and the federal government for the programme’s implementantion.

Ting, who is also the Piasau assemblyman, said this at the launching of the two-day sales programme at the SeaHorse King Supermarket in Piasau here today.

“We are inviting more supermarket proprietors here to be involved in this programme, and we want it to be held twice a month at various locations so as to enable people to benefit from it,” he said.

“Under the Unity government, we need to work together for the people especially when times are difficult now and when the prices of goods are getting more expensive,” he added.

Meanwhile, KPDN Sarawak director Matthew Dominic Barin remarked that the ministry is targeting to have the programme be implemented bimonthly to alleviate the people’s burden in view of the increasing costs of living.

Adding on, he said a total of 20 selected items from the food and household sections were being sold at a reduced price of between ten to 30 per cent at the sales programme.

Among the selected discounted items were 10kg Amoi fragrant rice (from RM40 to RM28 discounted price); 5kg Knife cooking oil (from RM31.99 to RM24.99); a carton of grade B selenium eggs (from RM18.50 to RM13.99); and big onions (from RM3.99 per kg to RM2.99).

Also present at the programme’s launching ceremony was KPDN Miri chief, Joe Azmi.