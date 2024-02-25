Miri charity body holds graduation ceremony coinciding with Chap Goh Mei

MIRI (Feb 25): The Miri Domino Charity Association commemorated the end of Chinese New Year festivities yesterday by holding a graduation ceremony for its Domino Academy.

The event, coinciding with the Chap Goh Mei celebration, hosted Councillor Sean Huang who represented Mayor Adam Yii.

The curtain-raiser was a Chinese calligraphy demonstration jointly performed by Huang, the association’s vice president Sim Poh Giap and its committee member Mimi Leong.

“This symbolic gesture sets the tone for a day filled with cultural enrichment and celebration,” said the association in a press release.

Huang, in his opening address, congratulated the graduates and also commended the association for funding their three-month training.

“It is our belief that education, both academic and industrial, is not only the beacon that illuminates our path to progress, but also the most powerful realm for us to bring the best out of everyone for the sake of our society’s development,” he said.

Meanwhile Sim, in his remarks, called upon those present to reflect on the essence of compassion and service ‘at the very heart of Domino Academy’.

“Today as we gather to celebrate the accomplishments of our graduates and welcome the Year of the Dragon, we also take a moment to reflect on the academy’s mission,” he said.

The event proceeded with the presentation of certificates and also incentives to the seven graduates who underwent training at the Domino Academy from November to December last year.

Adding on to his speech earlier, Huang also announced Yii’s commitment of providing funds meant to support the association’s activities and thus, enabling it to further advance its noble mission.

Formally established in October last year, the Miri Domino Charity Association has actually been active since 2016, committed to fostering the entrepreneurial spirit and facilitating human capital development.

It offers free training for interns and fresh graduates in Miri, as a way to ensure that the entrepreneurial ecosystem would continue to flourish.

As part of its mission, the association invites members of the public to join hands in supporting these initiatives. Whether through volunteerism, donations, or spreading awareness, every contribution plays a crucial role in advancing the association’s noble cause.

“We believe that together, we can create a brighter and more inclusive future for all members of our community.

“We call upon the public to reach out to us, participate and contribute to our mission. Your support will enable us to expand our reach and make a greater impact in the lives of those whom we serve,” said its secretary Zoel Tan.