NGOs present contributions to 100 children from areas around Kpg Stutong

KUCHING (Feb 25): Several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) came together today to present some contributions to around 100 children from areas around Kampung Stutong here.

The Lions Club of Kuching Ixora, Lions Club of Kuching Stampin-Pending, Lions Club of Kuching Metro, Lions Club of Kuching Oriental, Lions Club of Kuching Kota Sentosa, Lions Clubs of Kuching Centennial, Lions Club of Kuching Hornbill, Lions Club of Kuching One Earth and Kelab Rekreasi Wanita Bersatu joined hands in organising the ‘Make the World of Difference’ Community Service Project which saw the young recipients receiving goodies such as food, spectacles, toothbrush and toothpaste.

The children were also treated to a story-telling session as well as hygiene session which saw dental therapists from Kuching Division Dental Office guiding them on the importance of brushing their teeth.

Lions Club International 308 A2 district governor Kapitan Ronny Hiew said Lions Club members never fail to recognise the needs of the community.

“We serve with a purpose and we are coming together to identify and serve global causes which cover several areas of needs namely diabetes, vision, hunger, environment, childhood cancer, disaster relief, humanitarian efforts, and youth.

“Lions support young people so that they can make positive choices, lead healthy and product lives.

“The giving of food aid and teaching the children on hygiene by the joint clubs today fulfil the feed the hunger programme and education on basic healthcare for the children,” he said at the event held at Kampung Lubok Buang Hall here.

He said Lions must continue to organise and implement more educational programmes to develop the communication and presentation skills of children while also boost their self-confidence and self-esteem.

“Another good example is to organise learning activities by giving them a topic on problem solving which will be able to stimulate their critical thinking and to come up with a solution to resolve their problem,” he added.

At the event, the organisers also handed over 50 sets of food aid to needy families as well donated books gathered from Leo Club of Fame International College and Leo Club of SMK Jalan Arang to Taman D’everglades Library.

Also present were Lions Club International past international director Datin Ellis Suriyati Omar, Lions Club Kuching Ixora president Ling Ngar Yieng and Penghulu Lai Boon Khee.