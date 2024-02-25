Organisation: PSSC, shadow cabinet fulfils each other promoting effective governance

KUCHING (Feb 25): Having a shadow cabinet could foster a healthy competition of ideas within the parliamentary system and ensure diverse perspectives to be considered in the legislative process, said CSO Platform for Reform.

A shadow cabinet could play a key role not only in scrutinising the government’s actions, but also actively engaging in formulation of policies and alternative initiatives, said the coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs) in a statement yesterday, issued in response to Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil’s recent remarks about the Parliamentary Special Select Committee (PSSC) being the best forum to monitor the progress of each ministry, compared to the shadow cabinet formed by Perikatan Nasional (PN).

CSO Platform for Reform added that the shadow cabinet ministers appointed in the context of the parliamentary opposition would represent their specific expertise in order to increase the oversight of government functions.

“These appointments are often made on the basis of individual parliamentarians’ qualifications, experience and expertise in specific areas related to their assigned portfolios.

“The implementation of the shadow cabinet also raises awareness and ensure that the government is more responsible in the eyes of the public. At this time, media platforms should be used as much as possible in increasing the visibility of the ministers in the shadow cabinet to the public.

“By holding regular press conferences, participating in televised debates, and answering public questions, shadow ministers can demonstrate their accountability to the electorate.

“Their willingness to engage with the media in addressing the public’s concerns will strengthen the democratic principles of government oversight and further foster the people’s trust and confidence in the political process.”

CSO Platform for Reform also suggested that members of this shadow cabinet would be paid through parliamentary allowances allocated to opposition parties.

It added that this allowance would cover various expenses including salaries for staff, office expenses and other resources required for the functioning of opposition MPs and their teams.

Adding on, the coalition also regarded both the PSSC and the shadow cabinet as playing a very important role in upholding democratic values and ensuring effective governance in the parliamentary system.

“Although the PSSC aims to form cooperation and oversight across party lines, the shadow cabinet functions as an important pillar in policy formulation and public accountability.

“Furthermore, these two mechanisms are seen to form a symbiotic relationship, each fulfilling different functions but complementing each other in upholding democratic principles and promoting effective governance for the benefit of the people,” said the coalition.

In this aspect, the CSO Platform for Reform called upon the Unity Government for a fair assessment on both PSSC and shadow cabinet mechanisms.

It said although the PSCC emphasised on monitoring the ministers’ progress, the shadow cabinet could offer a valuable alternative forum for oversight and accountability, bringing diverse perspectives and rigorous scrutiny to governmental actions.

“Acknowledging and harnessing the strengths inherent in both the PSSC and the shadow cabinet can foster a more robust and comprehensive approach to governance and promote transparency and democratic principles,” it said.