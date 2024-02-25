PBB Women chief calls for all members to stay updated on current political situation

KUCHING (Feb 25): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Women members must stay alert of the current political situation and Sarawak government’s development direction, said its chief Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister said all grassroots members must be kept well-informed about the party’s decisions and not be complacent with the huge support given by voters in past elections.

“We have to understand that we cannot be careless or complacent about the present situation. We have seen big political parties such as Umno that were dominant (at the national level) for so long just to collapse and lose their influence,” she said during a PBB programme at Wisma Sabati, Jalan Bako here today.

She also took aim at recent news reports concerning no representatives from the state Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition being appointed to the visitor’s board of a hospital, despite members from other political parties being appointed.

During the programme, Fatimah highlighted the unique political landscape being witnessed in the country where some political parties are part of the unity government supported by GPS at the federal level, but remained as the Opposition at the state level.

Nonetheless, she hoped all PBB party members would continue promoting the various initiatives and policies of the state government to uplift the standard of living of Sarawakians, while championing social inclusivity and environmental sustainability.

Fatimah also thanked the late Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, who was former Yang di-Pertua Negeri, for placing his trust and confidence in women to take up leadership roles in the government.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Minister Datuk Dr Hazland Abang Hipni, Sarawak de facto law minister Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali and former Batang Lupar MP Dato Sri Rohani Abdul Karim.