Sagah: RM3 mln allocated for Kpg Panchor Hot Spring development

KUCHING (Feb 25): The Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency (GKCDA) has allocated a special fund of RM3 million for the development of Kampung Panchor Hot Spring, said its chairman Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

He was cited in a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report as saying that the financial allocation is to upgrade and add existing facilities in the hot water pool area.

“I was told that the hot spring has generated approximately RM200,000 within a year and that income has been distributed to every household in Kampung Panchor.

“I want to see more projects that can add to the people’s income and lift the economy of the local community instead of just ‘glamourous’ projects,” he said at the launch of an Operation Room for the Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK) of Kampung Panchor Dayak recently.

On another matter, Sagah who is also Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister called on parents and their children to have more interest in the field of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

“We are moving towards green technology and a green economy that requires the children of Sarawak to be good in science and technology,” he explained.

Also present were Serian Resident Caroline Cleophas Joseph and a Political Secretary to Sarawak Premier Damen Rejek.