Sarawakian singer Roxy Ixzy crowned Bintang RTM 2024 champion

KUCHING (Feb 25): Sarawakian singer Roziena Ixzy or better known as Roxy Ixzy was crowned champion of ‘Bintang RTM 2024’ during the competition’s finale at the Seri Angkasa Auditorium, Angkasapuri in Kuala Lumpur last night.

The 26-year-old Bidayuh lass from Kampung Bratan here, who captivated the audience with her rendition of ‘A Woman’s Worth’ by Alicia Keys, won RM 78,000 and a brand-new Proton Iriz.

The first runner-up Dayang Irsyadhania (Dhania) received RM35,000 while the second runner-up Muhammad Hadi Hafsham (Hady Huv) won RM 20,000. Contestants placing fourth to sixth each received RM 5,000.

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old Sabahan contestant Mohd Enrien Syah or better known as Jon, who was honoured with the ‘Bintang Paling Popular’ title after accumulating 75,000 ‘likes’, won RM10,000.

The panel of judges for the Bintang RTM finale included Datuk Syafinaz Selamat, along with Bintang RTM alumni Ernie Zakri and Aina Abdul, who served as guest judges.