Some 10,000 expected for this year’s ‘Sungkei Perdana’ in Sibu

SIBU (Feb 25): About 10,000 people are expected to converge on Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 1 here on March 23 for the ‘Sungkei Perdana’ (mass breaking of fast), said Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee.

The Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development said the annual mass potluck-style picnic has successfully attracted an increasing number of people each year.

“The ‘Sungkei Perdana’ is a hallmark of racial unity and religious harmony in Sarawak, and Sibu in particular.

“We would like to invite all Sibu folk – Muslim and non-Muslim – to join us for this mass breaking of fast on the evening of March 23,” he told reporters here today.

The Nangka assemblyman said further details on the event will be released soon.

He also hoped for fine weather on the day of the event so that more people would be able to participate.