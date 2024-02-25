Sri Aman’s Sarawak Skills Development Centre begins operations

KUCHING (Feb 25): The Sarawak Skills Development Centre in Sri Aman has commenced its operation, offering a wide range of accredited short courses on industry skills for the working adults and the public.

Sarawak Skills Group of Learning Institutions director Hallman Sabri said these courses complement the Sarawak government’s and industries’ efforts to develop human capital.

“Indeed, we are grateful for the tremendous support from the state government and the Sri Aman Development Agency for facilitating the establishment of this new learning centre, as well as for fostering talent development initiatives in this region,” he said in a statement.

Adding on, he said the Sri Aman’s branch campus at Jalan Rambutan will be offering various short courses over the next few months followed by a range of industry-relevant skills programmes later this year.

“In this respect, commencing February 19 this year, we have launched a number of short courses which include basic electrical wiring, computer repair and maintenance, as well as computer courses on Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

“In total, we expect to offer 10 short courses in February and March this year,” he said, adding that the courses have been well-received by the people in Sri Aman.

“We are encouraged by the tremendous support where more than 200 participants have registered for the short courses,” he disclosed.

Hallman, who is also the Federation of Malaysian Skills Development Centres chairman, said the centre in Sri Aman also planned to offer courses on computer system and networking, electrical, and plantation – all under the Malaysian Skills Certificate accreditation, in the second half of this year.

“These programmes will go a long way towards supporting the transformation of Sarawak’s six key economic sectors, in line with Sarawak Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030,” he added.

For information on the short courses and enrolment at Sarawak Skills Sri Aman, please contact Ms Dexter Jagit on 014 8843143 or e-mail to [email protected].

More information can also be obtained from Sarawak Skills Sri Aman’s Facebook page.