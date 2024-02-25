SUPP man disappointed no GPS representation in Sibu Hospital’s visitors board

SIBU (Feb 25): A local Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) man views the non-representation of the state’s ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the board of visitors of Sibu Hospital as ‘a disappointment’.

SUPP Dudong chairman Wong Ching Yong has taken note that effective this year, all representatives on the board are from Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

“It used to be (representatives) from GPS, as this is Sarawak.

“But this year, the members on the board of visitors of Sibu Hospital are all from the DAP and PKR.

“So, I am very disappointed,” Ching Yong told reporters when met after the SUPP Dudong’s Chap Goh Mei 2024 event at a restaurant here on Friday.

He was asked to clarify a point in his speech earlier.

Earlier in his speech, Ching Yong spoke about subsidies, the devaluation of ringgit and rising taxes such as the Sales and Services Tax (SST) and high-value goods tax.

He also said the bulk subsidies for Ron 95 and diesel would be withdrawn during the first half of this year.

In this respect, he suggested the federal government reintroduce the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and abolish the SST.

“My suggestion, as a chartered accountant, and those of my fellow accountants, would be for the government to bring back the GST, starting at two per cent like Singapore.”

Ching Yong pointed out that GST had a broader tax base, describing it as ‘a better and fairer mechanism’.

Turning to the two local members of Parliament, Alice Lau (Lanang) and Oscar Ling (Sibu), Wong appealed to them to reflect the people’s concerns about the high taxes to the attention of the federal government.

“They are in the (federal) government, they must work hard and do research.”

Among those present were SUPP organising secretary Datuk Matthew Chen, SUPP Dudong advisor Datuk Dr Soon Choon Teck, vice-chairman Dr Wong Chya Wei, event’s organising chairman Cr Yiing Sy Huat and Pemanca Paing Tawi.