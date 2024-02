KUCHING (Feb 25): Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected over several places in Sarawak and Sabah until 4pm today, according to a weather forecast.

The Meteorological Department of Malaysia (MetMalaysia), in a warning issued at 1.30pm, said the weather conditions are predicted to occur in Kuching, Bau, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Selangau and Mukah of Sarawak.

In Sabah, the department said affected areas included Tawau, Kunak and Lahad Datu.