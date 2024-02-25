Toddler feared drowned after falling into river at Nanga Geremai

KANOWIT (Feb 25): An 18-months-old toddler is feared drowned after he fell into the river at Rumah Boniface in Nanga Geremai here today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre in a statement said six rescuers were deployed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 6.18pm.

“During the incident, the victim’s parents were threshing paddy and did not notice the child’s whereabouts. Two witnesses who were at the river bank at the time saw the victim slip before falling into the river.

“They ran to rescue him but failed,” it said.

It added longhouse residents conducted a search at the scene, which was located about 150 metres from the longhouse.

They contacted Bomba after failing to find the victim.

“The search and rescue operation was suspended at 7.59pm, as it was getting dark, and will resume tomorrow,” Bomba said.