Uggah urges community leaders to maintain proper data of their followers, villages

SERIAN (Feb 25): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah wants all community leaders and longhouse chiefs to maintain a proper data comprising of their respective followers and village or longhouse profiles.

Uggah said with the availability of the the data, it will facilitate the implementation of various government development programmes, projects and activities for them.

“I hope those data can be maintained well,” he said when speaking at a dinner reception ‘Serumpu Makai Lemai’ organised by Persatuan Ketua Masyarakat Dan Tuai Rumah Iban Bahagian Serian here last night.

Meanwhile Uggah said so far, some 2.76 million acres of Native Customary Rights (NCR) land statewide had undergone the en bloc perimeter survey under Section 6 of the Sarawak Land Code.

“We now have 2.1 million acres already gazetted as Bumiputera Communal Reserve (Agriculture) under Section 6 of our land code.

“Another 250,000 acres have undergone the Section 18 Survey and given the land titles,” he added.

He advised the landowners to fully utilise their lands for agricultural activities.

On NCR land survey initiative, Uggah also called on landowners here to collaborate with the Land and Survey Department, and that they may opt to follow the Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) module to speed up the process.

“Even I myself am using this module in my area (Bukit Saban constituency) – we’ve engaged those with the surveying knowledge to work closely with the Land and Survey Department team and the landowners themselves,” he added.