Abg Johari: Sarawak eyeing China’s Fudan University to set up branch campus in state

KUCHING (Feb 26): The Sarawak government is in talks with Fudan University in Shanghai, one of the top five universities in China on the feasibility of setting up a branch campus in the state, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Premier said he welcomes China universities to set up their branch campus in Sarawak to provide opportunities for Sarawakian students to pursue their tertiary education in these universities.

“We are eyeing on Fudan University and we are at the moment engaging with the university on whether they agree to have a campus in Sarawak. Fudan University is one of the top five universities in China,” he said.

Abang Johari said this in his speech when gracing a Chinese New Year dinner organised by the Federation of Chinese Associations Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching last night.

At the event, Abang Johari announced the allocation of a five-acre land located at Jalan Stampin Baru here to enable Chung Hua Middle School No. 4 to be relocated from its current location at Jalan Haji Taha here.

The relocation of the school to the new location is to enable the school to have a bigger compound for co-curricular activities while the current location of the school will be converted into a heritage site.

Aside from the land allocation, Abang Johari also announced a grant of RM15 million for the construction of the school at the new site and another RM5 million for the Sarawak Chinese Charitable Trust Board.

The state government is also providing three acres of land at the same venue for the board.

On another note, Abang Johari said social harmony between races is the hallmark of Sarawak, which has been regarded as a model for other states to emulate its harmony and unity in a diverse society.

“If you touch one, you touch all. Meaning, if you touch the Chinese, the Malay will not be happy. If you touch the Malay, the Chinese will not be happy. The same goes to the Iban, Bidayuh, Orang Ulu and all the other communities.”

He also urged the Chinese business community to embrace the latest ways of doing businesses as the state is transitioning away from traditional timber and subsistence farming industries towards renewable energy.

Abang Johari remarked that the government aims to provide competitive electricity tariffs to attract investors to set up plants in the state.

He also informed that ambassadors from Latin America will be visiting Sarawak next week to understand the state’s economic potential and its green energy initiatives.

Among those present were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohd Abu Bakar Marzuki, acting Chinese Consul-General in Kuching, Song Changhong and Federation of Chinese Associations Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions president Dato Richard Wee.