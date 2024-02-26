Address gaps in laws to protect environment – Chief judge

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 26): Addressing the gaps in legislation that allow for unsustainable practices is necessary, said Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Sebli.

He said that advocating for policies that ensure environmental conservation is also a must.

“It is vital for us to recognise the importance of preserving this beautiful landscape for generations to come,” Abdul Rahman said when launching the Borneo Rainforest Law Conference at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here on Monday.

He suggested more stringent laws on environmental threats, citing Sabah, an ecological haven that continued to face environmental threats.

“Even in this ecological haven (Sabah), we are witnessing the impacts of environmental challenges that require our focused legal attention,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Abdul Rahman commended on Sabah’s lush rainforests which is endowed with “an incredible diversity of plant and animal species, some of which are endemic to this region.”

“The towering dipterocarp trees, vibrant orchids – known as the “Gold of Kinabalu”, and unique pitcher plants create an intricate tapestry that is unparalleled. The majestic Mount Kinabalu, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, stands as a testament to Sabah’s natural beauty, harbouring a multitude of endemic species in its diverse ecosystems,” he said.

He invited those present to delve into the intricate legal landscape concerning environmental issues in Malaysia and the Commonwealth countries, as well as on Sabah and her unique geographical features, including the famed Salt Trail within the depths of the Crocker Range.

“It has been said that Sabah’s history can be traced along the Salt Trail of the Crocker Range. This century-old 34km passage between Inobong and Kampung Tikolod links some of the most traditional Dusunic hamlets between Penampang and the interior Tambunan, cutting across the primeval mountain range and highland tropical rainforests of Sabah. The trail was once used as a route by villagers to easily access town markets with their fresh produce and return with salt and other goods,” he said.

He added that until today, the salt trail remains the accessible route to remote villages, especially in the upper Papar river and Tambunan area.

“Natural wonders like the Crocker Range contribute significantly to the rich biodiversity and cultural heritage of Sabah.

“Nestled on the island of Borneo, Sabah boasts a breath-taking array of flora and fauna, making it a global biodiversity hotspot,” he said.

Abdul Rahman added that he had the opportunity to embark on the Salt Trail adventure last year and described it as an unforgettable experience.

“I gained a deep appreciation for the lush forest and the rich culture of the indigenous people in Sabah. Despite its challenges, the adventure would not disappoint those seeking a unique Borneo experience in its famous rainforest environment,” he said.

Unfortunately, the impacts of environmental challenges that require focused legal attention were also witnessed in this ecological haven, he said.

Citing the report on the ‘Sabah Biodiversity Conservation Project: Identification of Potential Protected Areas – Crocker Range Foothill’, the Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry has identified various threats to biodiversity conservation in the Crocker Range.

The major threats to conservation efforts include commercial logging in State and alienated land outside the Crocker Range Park, illegal logging within the Crocker Range Park, and fires, he said.

At the same time, poaching, habitat loss and human-wildlife conflict pose significant threats to iconic species such as the Bornean orangutan, pygmy elephant and the Sumatran rhinoceros, he said.

“To safeguard their future, stringent legal measures are imperative. Legal frameworks must be enhanced to deter illegal wildlife trade and ensure the preservation of Sabah’s charismatic fauna for future generations,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Sabah’s marine biodiversity, characterised by vibrant coral reefs and diverse marine life, faces threats from overfishing, habitat destruction, and climate change, he said.

“Legal practitioners and marine experts are encouraged to advocate for robust legislation to safeguard marine ecosystems, promoting sustainable fishing practices and marine conservation efforts,” he urged.

Abdul Rahman stressed that environmental protection is paramount and must not be neglected in any context.

In his speech, he also said that climate change presents a global crisis that demands a unified response, and Malaysia is not exempt from its impacts.

He stressed that it is imperative for the legal framework to adapt and evolve to confront the challenges posed by climate change.

“This entails promoting renewable energy sources, incentivizing energy efficiency measures, and integrating climate resilience into urban planning and development regulations,” he said.

And within Commonwealth countries, historical environmental injustices have disproportionately impacted vulnerable communities, he said.

“In addressing the impact of environmental justice on constitutional law within the Commonwealth, we have to find common ground in the pursuit of equitable and inclusive legal frameworks,” he said.

He urged Commonwealth nations to unite in their commitment to protect the environment.

“The ancient principles of the Public Trust Doctrine (PTD), deeply ingrained in the constitutional fabric of many Commonwealth countries, underscore the obligation to safeguard natural resources for the benefit of all citizens. The PTD has been recognized by English Courts since at least 1299, establishing that the state has a fiduciary duty to safeguard vital natural resources and hold them in trust for the benefit of both current and future generations. It enshrines the right for people to fish, gather food, and navigate our shared tidal waters,” he reminded.

He also said that collaboration between the legal community, government bodies, and non-governmental organizations is paramount in addressing these issues.

“We must work together to streamline and strengthen existing environmental laws, ensuring that they are comprehensive, up-to-date, and effectively enforced. This collaboration should extend to educating the public about environmental rights and fostering a sense of responsibility towards our planet,” he said.

Abdul Rahman added that we have a duty to champion the cause of environmental conservation both in Malaysia and within the Commonwealth countries.

“Our legal system must serve as a bulwark (defence) against environmental degradation, providing a solid foundation for sustainable development. Let us come together, raise our voices, and actively contribute to a legal landscape that safeguards our environment for future generations. The time to act is now, and our commitment to this cause will shape the environmental legacy within the Commonwealth countries for years to come.”

Present were Deputy Chief Justice of Papua New Guinea, Ambeng Kandakasi; Justice Brian J Preston, Chief Judge of the Land and Environmental Court in New South Wales; Fleur Kingham, president of the Land Court of Queensland; Lord Robert Carnwath of Notting Hill CVO, Justice of the Supreme Court of United Kingdom (retired); and Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima David Wong Dak Wah, former Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak.

Also present were Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Professor Luis G. Franceschi; Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry’s Deputy Secretary General, Norsham Abdul Latip; Commonwealth Lawyers Association President Dr Peter D. Maynard KC; and Sabah Law Society’s President, Mohamed Nazim Maduarin.