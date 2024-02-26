Boy in Kuching sent to Henry Gurney School for raping minor

KUCHING (Feb 26): An 18-year-old boy, the father of a newborn baby who was found among the bushes in Bandar Baru Semariang in November last year, was sent to Henry Gurney School in Puncak Borneo until he is 21 after he pleaded guilty to raping a 14-year-old girl.

Sessions Court Iris Awen Jon meted out the sentence against the young offender after receiving a social report from the Welfare Department.

The boy was charged under Section 376(1) of the Penal Code, which provides for an imprisonment term of up to 20 years, or caning, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, the boy had raped the girl in a room at Matang here in March 2023.

The girl’s mother lodged a police report after she gave birth to a baby girl on Nov 28, 2023.

The complainant did not know that her daughter was pregnant and suspected that she had sex with the boy in Matang.

Following police investigation, the boy was arrested on Dec 1, 2023, and a chemist report confirmed that he is the biological father of the baby.

The case was prosecuted by DPP Ruvinasini Pandian while the boy was unrepresented by a counsel.

Meanwhile, the Magistrates’ Court had on Dec 11, 2023, ordered the girl to undergo a six-month good behaviour bond after she pleaded guilty to concealing the birth of her baby girl in Bandar Baru Samariang.

Based on the facts of the case, a police officer, who was the complainant in this case, was on duty at the Santubong police station when she received a phone call from a member of the public stating that a baby girl had been found on the grass near Lorong 19, Cahaya Damai in Bandar Baru Samariang at 9.45am on Nov 29, 2023.

The baby, with the umbilical cord still attached, was then handed over to the police before being sent to Sarawak General Hospital for further action.

Police investigation led to the arrest of the girl at around 8pm on Nov 29, 2023.