KUCHING (Feb 26): A cable on Kuap bridge in Kota Samarahan near here sparked fire on Monday evening.

This was confirmed by a Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) spokesman when contacted today.

“The incident occurred at 5.55pm,” said the spokesman.

“It later caused a traffic slowdown along the road, as Bomba and the police were cordoning off the affected side of the stretch,” he added.