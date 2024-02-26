Cautious optimism on autos from impending subsidy rationalisation

KUCHING (Feb 26): The impending fuel subsidy rationalisation will likely affect demand for mid-market automotives but analysts are still positive on the sales of affordable vehicles.

In a report, the research team at Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) said: “We believe a new car is still an affordable luxury for most Malaysian households despite the high inflation and a slowing global economy underpinned by strong consumer confidence supported by a stable economy and a healthy job market, the affordability of motor vehicle underpinned by stable new car prices thanks to the deferment of new excise duty regulations and potentially cheaper hire purchase cost with the introduction of the reducing balance method in the calculation of interest charges, and attractive new models.

“However, we acknowledge that the impending fuel subsidy rationalisation is likely to hurt the demand for mid-market models, while remaining optimistic on vehicle sales in the affordable segment as the buyers; the B40 group which is its main target market, will be spared the impact of subsidy rationalisation, and also could potentially benefit from the introduction of the progressive wage model.”

It noted that for 2024, it projected a total industry volume (TIV) of 710,000 units (-11 per cent) which is closely in line with the 740,000 units projected by Malaysia Automotive Association (MAA).

“The industry’s earnings visibility is still strong, backed by a booking backlog of 200,000 units as at end-Jan 2024, unchanged compared to a month ago.

“More than half of the backlog is made up of new models, alluding to how appealing new models are to car buyers.

“We expect a similar trend in 2024, given an equally strong line-up of new launches during the year,” it added.

Meanwhile, it highlighted that excitement is building in the electric vehicle (EV) segment with the new launches of BYD Seal and Tesla Model 3 with expected introduction of locally-made first national EV (Perodua and Proton) in 2025.

It expected more battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in the market which are expected to benefit from the SST exemption and other EV facilities incentives up to 2025 for CBU and CY27 for CKD.

“BEV new registrations had leapt significantly for the past two years (from 274 units in 2021 to over 3,400 units in 2022 and 10,159 units in 2023) and is on track to meet national target for EVs and hybrid vehicles which are 15 per cent of total industry volume (TIV) by 2030, and 38 per cent of TIV by 2040.

“Meanwhile, the government’s pledge to enable charge point operators (CPOs) to secure faster approvals for installation provides comfort as currently only 1,434 EV charging stations have been built to-date,” it said.